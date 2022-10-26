76ers vs. Raptors: Will De’Anthony Melton Play?

The Philadelphia 76ers will be fully healthy once again on Wednesday night. Going into their Wednesday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers downgraded their backup guard, De’Anthony Melton, to questionable.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, Melton is currently dealing with an adductor strain. When the Sixers participated in a Wednesday morning shootaround at Scotiabank Arena, Melton was a participant.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Melton planned to play in Wednesday night’s matchup, despite dealing with a minor nagging injury. A couple of hours before the Sixers and the Raptors were set to tip-off, Melton was cleared for action, per Pompey.

For the first four games of the regular season, the Sixers have been quite healthy. While a couple of players are working their way back to being one hundred percent after recovering from injuries in the offseason, every player has been available for every game so far.

That won’t change on Wednesday, as Melton is good to go.

Over the offseason, Melton was traded to the Sixers from the Memphis Grizzlies. As the Sixers wanted to improve their backcourt depth, acquiring the veteran ball-handler from Memphis was a move that was met with praise around the league.

Through his first four games with the Sixers, Melton has averaged 18 minutes on the court. During that time, he’s put up 6.3 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and hitting on 40 percent of his threes.

Melton and the Sixers will continue the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday night with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.