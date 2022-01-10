Skip to main content
76ers vs. Rockets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers' hot streak continues as they have yet to lose a game in 2022. Before the Sixers closed out 2021, they started heating up they embarked on a three-game road trip with matchups against the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and the Brooklyn Nets.

In Washington, the Sixers put on a dominant performance and took care of the Wizards, who were shorthanded. While their performance in Toronto was criticized as the shorthanded Raptors put up a good fight, the Sixers were happy to get the win.

Then, Philly closed out the year with a big win over the Brooklyn Nets. Last Monday, the Sixers took the court to face the Houston Rockets for their first matchup of the new year. As many expected, the Sixers put on a dominant showing as they defeated the Rockets 133-113 at home.

Following their matchup against Houston, the Sixers hit the road once again for a quick game against the Orlando Magic. While a young and scrappy Magic team put up a good fight, the Sixers came out on top with their fifth-straight victory.

Then on Friday night, the Sixers looked to tie their season-high win streak with a win over the San Antonio Spurs. As they were heavily favored in the matchup, the Sixers took care of business as expected as they put away the Spurs and collected their sixth-straight win.

Now, Philly is searching for its seventh-straight win. They'll have the opportunity to exceed their season-high win streak on Monday night as they engage in a rematch with the Rockets one week after their first battle of the year.

76ers vs. Rockets Betting Notes

All of the betting information for the Sixers' matchup against the Rockets

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17449048_168388689_lowres
  • The Sixers have won seven of their last ten games
  • The Sixers are 14-8 on the road this season
  • Philadelphia is currently on a six-game win streak
  • The Rockets are 1-9 over their last ten games
  • The Rockets are currently on a two-game losing streak
  • Philadelphia has won four of its last five games against Houston
  • The Sixers defeated the Rockets 133-113 last week
  • Philadelphia has gone 5-1 against the spread in the last six games
  • The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last six games
  • The Rockets are 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 games

Injury Report

USATSI_17449053_168388689_lowres

76ers

Seth Curry - Questionable

Tyrese Maxey - Out

Shake Milton - Out

Paul Reed - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Rockets

Armani Brooks - Out

Eric Gordon - Out

Trevellin Queen - Out

Alperen Sengun - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17449063_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -549, HOU +410

Total O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-jan-10-all-philadelphia-76-ers-houston-rockets-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

