76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden on Pace to Return Monday

76ers guard James Harden is on pace to make his return to the court on Monday.

It’s officially been over a month since James Harden last participated in a game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

After starting the season off on a high note personally, averaging over 20 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds, Harden suffered an unfortunate injury during the Sixers’ ninth game of the season.

Following a November 2 matchup at home against the Washington Wizards, Harden was diagnosed with a tendon strain in his foot. The Sixers planned to re-evaluate the star guard in two weeks. Although his re-evaluation timeframe was set for two weeks, Harden was expected to miss at least a month’s worth of games.

When Harden addressed the media a couple of weeks back for the first time since suffering his injury, the All-Star confirmed he was on pace to return within the initial timeframe the team had in mind. Without dealing with any setbacks between then and now, Harden’s on pace to potentially take the floor on Monday night to face his former team, the Houston Rockets.

On the Sunday night injury report, the Sixers upgraded Harden to questionable for Monday night’s game in Houston. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harden practiced 5-on-5 for the first time Sunday morning. Following the session, Harden said he’s on pace to play, depending on how he feels on Monday.

Unless Harden’s first full practice session since last month caused him to deal with any setbacks or soreness ahead of Monday’s game, the Sixers should get their All-Star guard back in the mix. If Harden gets the nod to play, it will be the first time he takes the court after missing 14 straight games.

The Sixers and the Rockets are set to tip off at 8 PM ET.

