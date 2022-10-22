Skip to main content

76ers vs. Spurs: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction

All of the betting information for Saturday's game between the 76ers and the Spurs.

The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t off to the hottest start. When they tipped off their 2022-2023 season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, the Sixers were expected to put up a good fight as their rotation was revamped with better talent and toughness in the offseason. 

For the first half of the matchup, the Sixers seemed to have control of the game. However, Boston’s star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum shifted the momentum and pulled off a lopsided victory over the Sixers, sending them home 0-1.

Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks wasn’t much easier for the Sixers. While they prevented Giannis Antetokounmpo from going off, Milwaukee’s overall team effort was a lot for the Sixers to handle. While James Harden seemed primed for a comeback, The Beard couldn’t nail his final shot, which would’ve helped the Sixers complete the comeback and snag a victory.

At 0-2, the Sixers now head into Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs searching for their first win. The rebuilding Spurs might have the better record on Saturday, but they definitely remain the underdogs against Philadelphia.

USATSI_17554308_168388689_lowres

Game Notes

  • Sixers defeated Spurs in two of two matchups last year
  • Sixers have won seven-straight games over Spurs
  • The total has gone over in four of Spurs’ last six games
  • Spurs are 1-5 in the last six games
  • Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games
  • The total has gone under in nine of Philly’s last 13 games
Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_19217672_168388689_lowres

Injury Report

76ers

NO INJURIES

Spurs

Dominick Barlow - OUT

USATSI_17554911_168388689_lowres

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -12.5

Moneyline: PHI -1000, SAS +650

Total O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

USATSI_17554322_168388689_lowres

Prediction

Spread: Spurs +12.5

Moneyline: PHI -1000

Total O/U: Over 224.5

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_18062459_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Tyrese Maxey Speaks on What Motivates James Harden

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17812780_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Doc Rivers Explains Matisse Thybulle’s Lack of Minutes

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19265793_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Aren’t Taking Rebuilding Spurs Lightly on Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_14093677_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Plan to Have Brett Brown Tribute Saturday vs. Spurs

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_15470409_168388689_lowres (4)
News

76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_13698779_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Looks Forward to Brett Brown’s Return

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19266961_168388689_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Praised Sixers’ James Harden

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19224440_168388689_lowres
News

Is Joel Embiid's Slow Start a Valid Concern?

By Declan Harris