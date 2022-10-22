76ers vs. Spurs: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t off to the hottest start. When they tipped off their 2022-2023 season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, the Sixers were expected to put up a good fight as their rotation was revamped with better talent and toughness in the offseason.

For the first half of the matchup, the Sixers seemed to have control of the game. However, Boston’s star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum shifted the momentum and pulled off a lopsided victory over the Sixers, sending them home 0-1.

Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks wasn’t much easier for the Sixers. While they prevented Giannis Antetokounmpo from going off, Milwaukee’s overall team effort was a lot for the Sixers to handle. While James Harden seemed primed for a comeback, The Beard couldn’t nail his final shot, which would’ve helped the Sixers complete the comeback and snag a victory.

At 0-2, the Sixers now head into Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs searching for their first win. The rebuilding Spurs might have the better record on Saturday, but they definitely remain the underdogs against Philadelphia.

Game Notes

Sixers defeated Spurs in two of two matchups last year

Sixers have won seven-straight games over Spurs

The total has gone over in four of Spurs’ last six games

Spurs are 1-5 in the last six games

Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

The total has gone under in nine of Philly’s last 13 games

Injury Report

76ers

NO INJURIES

Spurs

Dominick Barlow - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -12.5

Moneyline: PHI -1000, SAS +650

Total O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Spurs +12.5

Moneyline: PHI -1000

Total O/U: Over 224.5