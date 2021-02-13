76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Saturday Afternoon

After the Philadelphia 76ers got off to a solid start for their four-game West Coast road trip with a win over the Sacramento Kings, the team fell short on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

A lack of bench scoring and struggles from beyond-the-arc played a key part in Philly's four-point loss to the Blazers. Now, they're looking to bounce back on Saturday afternoon as they're set to face the Phoenix Suns.

In recent times, the Sixers haven't had much success against Phoenix. After sweeping them in two games during the 2018-2019 run, Philly lost to the Suns twice last year. And in their latest meeting, which occurred down in the bubble last summer, Phoenix took the Sixers down by a convincing margin.

Both teams have different pieces this year -- and both teams are thriving. The Sixers, who remain in first place within the Eastern Conference, are looking to avoid evening their road record on Saturday as they're currently 7-6 away from home.

Meanwhile, the Suns have established themselves as the fourth-best team in the Western Conference so far as they're 15-9 and sitting behind the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Saturday's matchup definitely won't be an easy one for the Sixers. Fortunately for them, their starting lineup remains healthy, intact, and ready to take on a tough Suns team on the road. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM EST.

Location: Phoenix Suns Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Suns TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Arizona

Suns Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

76ers Stream: Click Here

Suns Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -115, PHO -105

O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM