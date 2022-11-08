Skip to main content

76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday

Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Suns.

Monday marks the start of another week for the Philadelphia 76ers. One week ago, the Sixers wrapped up their four-game road trip on a high note as they picked up a victory against the Washington Wizards for the third-straight game. 

Unfortunately, the win streak was snapped two nights later. In a rematch against the Wizards at home, the Sixers came up short. The trend continued on Friday night when the 76ers fell short to the New York Knicks, marking their second-straight loss.

With two days off, the Sixers hope to re-group on Monday night. With the Phoenix Suns in town, the Sixers’ schedule doesn’t get much easier. And the Western Conference powerhouse will bring a difficult challenge to the City of Brotherly Love to begin the week.

Last season, the Sixers and the Suns first met in February at the Wells Fargo Center. After engaging in a tight matchup, Phoenix came out on top with a 114-109 win. The next month, the Sixers and the Suns battled it out in Phoenix, with the game resulting in a double-digit win for Phoenix. Going into Monday’s game, the Suns are on a six-game win streak over the Sixers.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Suns battle it out on Monday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Suns TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Suns Listen: 98.7 Arizona’s Sports Radio Station

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Suns -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -143, PHO +120

Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

