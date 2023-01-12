76ers vs. Thunder: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor. For their second-straight home game, the Sixers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The last time the Sixers and the Thunder met was back on New Year’s Eve. At the time, the Sixers were on the back end of a back-to-back coming off of a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Despite being shorthanded and on the second game of a back-to-back, the Sixers found success in their first outing against the Thunder.
Since that matchup, the Sixers have participated in five games. Philadelphia got revenge over the Pelicans a few nights after beating the Thunder and took down the Indiana Pacers for a third-straight win. Eventually, the Chicago Bulls snapped the Sixers’ win streak by taking down Philadelphia 126-112 last Friday.
Over the last two games, the Sixers beat the Pistons in two-straight games. They did so by outscoring Detroit 270-227.
Now, the Sixers will try to make it three in a row on Thursday night when they face the OKC Thunder.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are on a two-game win streak
- Sixers are 17-6 when playing at home this season
- Sixers are 7-3 over the last ten games
- Thunder are 5-5 over their last ten games
- Thunder are 5-14 on the road this season
- Thunder are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games
- The total has gone over in the Thunder’s last five games
- Sixers are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 games
- The total has gone over in the Sixers’ last five games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Louis King - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
Thunder
Ousmane - OUT
Chet Holmgren - OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski - OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -9.5
Moneyline: PHI -450, OKC +350
Total O/U: 232.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -9.5
Moneyline: PHI -450
Total O/U: OVER 232.5