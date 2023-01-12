76ers vs. Thunder: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Thunder battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor. For their second-straight home game, the Sixers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The last time the Sixers and the Thunder met was back on New Year’s Eve. At the time, the Sixers were on the back end of a back-to-back coming off of a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite being shorthanded and on the second game of a back-to-back, the Sixers found success in their first outing against the Thunder.

Since that matchup, the Sixers have participated in five games. Philadelphia got revenge over the Pelicans a few nights after beating the Thunder and took down the Indiana Pacers for a third-straight win. Eventually, the Chicago Bulls snapped the Sixers’ win streak by taking down Philadelphia 126-112 last Friday.

Over the last two games, the Sixers beat the Pistons in two-straight games. They did so by outscoring Detroit 270-227.

Now, the Sixers will try to make it three in a row on Thursday night when they face the OKC Thunder.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are on a two-game win streak

Sixers are 17-6 when playing at home this season

Sixers are 7-3 over the last ten games

Thunder are 5-5 over their last ten games

Thunder are 5-14 on the road this season

Thunder are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in the Thunder’s last five games

Sixers are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 games

The total has gone over in the Sixers’ last five games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Thunder

Ousmane - OUT

Chet Holmgren - OUT

Aleksej Pokusevski - OUT

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -450, OKC +350

Total O/U: 232.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -450

Total O/U: OVER 232.5