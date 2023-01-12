76ers vs. Thunder: Jaden Springer Won’t Play After Big Game

Jaden Springer is not available for the 76ers on Thursday.

Jaden Springer had what you could consider to be a breakout game for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. As the Sixers dominated the Detroit Pistons, gaining a lead beyond 40 points, the Sixers started calling their key players off the floor for the night as early as the third quarter.

With the game so far out of reach for the Pistons, the Sixers had the opportunity to offer some minutes to their deep bench guys. Similar to Sunday’s blowout over the Pistons, Sixers reserve Furkan Korkmaz and Danuel House took the floor to get some quality playing time.

Then, the former first-round pick Jaden Springer clocked in for his career-high of nine minutes against the Pistons. Typically, Springer doesn’t see the floor until the game is completely out of reach and in the final few minutes. Tuesday’s situation offered Springer a different opportunity.

The young guard took advantage. By draining all four of his shots from the field, Springer finished the night with ten points.

“I felt like it was solid,” said Springer discussing his game on Tuesday night. “I feel like I was trying to make the best of my minutes out there doing what I can. I feel like I tried to make an impact in the game, and you know, I went out there, and kind of showed that a little bit.”

After an impressive nine-minute showing on Tuesday, Springer won’t have a chance to build on his performance in consecutive matchups this week. The morning after Springer played against the Pistons, the second-year guard was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats once again.

As Springer is available for the Blue Coats on Thursday night against the Maine Celtics, the Sixers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Therefore, Springer is ruled out for the matchup.

