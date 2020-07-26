Friday was a good day. For the first time since March 11, the Philadelphia 76ers played in a competitive basketball game. There weren't any fans cheering for them or booing against them, and the game didn't even count for anything.

But none of that mattered. After dealing with what pretty much became an in-season offseason, it was just good to have the Sixers and the NBA back in action. On Friday, the 76ers took on the Memphis Grizzlies for the first of three scrimmages in Orlando.

While both teams were understandably rusty, Sixers players looked like they were in excellent shape. And throughout the first half as starters played for a majority of the time, the Sixers dominated Memphis as they went into the half with a 26-point lead.

In typical 76ers fashion, as Sixers Twitter would say, Philly started to lose hold of their big lead in the third quarter. Although they never allowed the Grizzlies to complete a comeback and get into the lead, the Sixers' reserves offered a competitive Brett Brown a bit of a scare towards the end in the meaningless game.

In the end, though, the Sixers came out on top and won their first scrimmage 90-83. Following the game, 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris rang the bell as he notched a double-double with a team-high of 15 points, and ten total rebounds.

Now, the Sixers will continue their scrimmage schedule this afternoon with a 12:00 tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just like Friday, I'll offer live updates and observations before and throughout the game on this thread, beginning with notes from Brett Brown's pregame press conference. Thanks for tuning in, and enjoy the game!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 12:00 PM EST.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Pregame Reading

Joel Embiid is OUT vs. Thunder Today

The first notable injury to occur to a Sixers player down in the bubble happened on Friday. During the first scrimmage game against the Grizzlies, Joel Embiid reportedly experienced tightness in his lower calf, which kept him out of the second half of the scrimmage after checking in for about 12 minutes. The 76ers are considering his injury to be day-to-day.

Sixers' Starting Lineup

PG: Shake Milton

SG: Josh Richardson

SF: Tobias Harris

PF: Ben Simmons

C: Al Horford

Brett Brown's Pregame Notes

Brett Brown isn't all that concerned about the often-injured Joel Embiid as he deals with a setback after the team's first scrimmage. "It's an opportunity to play [Al Horford] more," Brown said. The Sixers' head coach says if this would've happened during the eight seeding games, then it would be frustrating. Here, it sounds like the Sixers are being cautious more than anything.

Brett Brown praised the NBA for setting up the bubble environment. "I'm shocked at how good stuff is down here," Brown said. "The NBA is a machine, you have to give tremendous credit to Adam Silver and the people that have pulled this off."

Brown considered Shake Milton's defense on Friday to be "up and down." However, he says it was better than he could expect. Now the key for Milton is to remain consistent.

Up Next: Tip-Off at 12:00 PM EST.