76ers Fall to the Thunder During Second Scrimmage in Orlando

Justin Grasso

When the Philadelphia 76ers opened up the short scrimmage season on Friday, they nearly lost a commanding lead to the Memphis Grizzlies. Fortunately, the Sixers held onto the lead and picked up a victory. On Sunday afternoon, a similar situation happened against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This time around, though, the 76ers weren't as fortunate as they took a 102-97 loss.

The comeback loss shouldn't take away from the Sixers' key performances on Sunday, however. Despite being without Joel Embiid as the starting center, and having Raul Neto as one of the backup point guards, the 76ers handled the Thunder's key rotation almost with ease. At a point, the Sixers' lead was at 24.

Once again, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris put on a show for the 76ers. Harris, who led the team in scoring on Friday, came out and picked up nine points against the Thunder. Simmons, on the other hand, nearly notched a triple-double in 26 minutes worth of action. The third-year All-Star led the team in scoring with 14 points and collected ten rebounds with nine assists.

And although the Sixers' reserves failed to complete the game with a victory, guys like Alec Burks and Matisse Thybulle shined for the Sixers' bench. On offense, Burks showed the Sixers exactly why they traded for him back in February as he totaled for 13 points in 20 minutes on the floor. Meanwhile, Thybulle was playing suffocating defense and collected two steals.

The 76ers will wrap up the scrimmage schedule on Tuesday with the third and final exhibition game before the regular season gets back in action. It's unclear if injured players such as Joel Embiid, Raul Neto, and now Glenn Robinson III will play or not as they will be re-evaluated on Monday. After Tuesday's game, the Sixers will then gear up for the season's restart, which is set to take place next Saturday. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

