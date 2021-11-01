Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers were disappointed in their overall performance against the Detroit Pistons last Thursday. As they nearly let another team come back and spoil their night, the 76ers knew they had to improve before facing the talented Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

    Tobias Harris admitted the Sixers had added motivation when going into the Hawks matchup considering how Philly's second-round playoff series transpired last year. So, when the Sixers and the Hawks tipped off, the 76ers got off to a solid start and never looked back.

    Leading by as much as 33 points in the matchup, the Sixers secured a significant victory over Atlanta on Saturday as they moved to 4-2 on the year with a 122-94 win. Now, the Sixers will host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this year on Monday.

    Unfortunately for the Sixers, they'll be shorthanded. In addition to Ben Simmons and Grant Riller, the 76ers won't have their All-Star center Joel Embiid on the floor with them on Monday. While Embiid's been progressing in the right direction after dealing with knee soreness for nearly two weeks now, the star center is getting a planned night off as he'll rest against the Blazers

    Without Embiid on the floor, the Sixers will likely start Andre Drummond in his place and they will have to get creative with their lineups as there isn't another center on the roster behind Embiid's backup. 

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Blazers battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

    Date: Monday, November 1, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Read More

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Trail Blazers TV Broadcast: ROOT Sports

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Trail Blazers Listen: Rip City Radio 620 AM

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -1.5

    Moneyline: PHI -125, POR +105

    Total O/U: 220.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    USATSI_15563290_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_15531700_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Rivers Confirms Embiid's Absence vs. Blazers Not Injury-Related

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023279_168388689_lowres
    News

    Matisse Thybulle is Finding His Confidence on Offense

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15563227_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Sixers Will Rest Joel Embiid vs. Blazers on Monday

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16287277_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Crunch Time Success vs. Hawks

    5 hours ago
    3GoQ-z9g
    News

    76ers Unveil Spectrum-Themed 2021-2022 NBA City Edition Uniforms

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17062315_168388689_lowres
    News

    Harris Felt Sixers Were More Motivated for Hawks Matchup After Playoff Loss

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15579816_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Doc Rivers Assumes Simmons' Return Will be a 'Team Decision'

    23 hours ago