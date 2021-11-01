76ers vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers were disappointed in their overall performance against the Detroit Pistons last Thursday. As they nearly let another team come back and spoil their night, the 76ers knew they had to improve before facing the talented Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Tobias Harris admitted the Sixers had added motivation when going into the Hawks matchup considering how Philly's second-round playoff series transpired last year. So, when the Sixers and the Hawks tipped off, the 76ers got off to a solid start and never looked back.

Leading by as much as 33 points in the matchup, the Sixers secured a significant victory over Atlanta on Saturday as they moved to 4-2 on the year with a 122-94 win. Now, the Sixers will host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this year on Monday.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they'll be shorthanded. In addition to Ben Simmons and Grant Riller, the 76ers won't have their All-Star center Joel Embiid on the floor with them on Monday. While Embiid's been progressing in the right direction after dealing with knee soreness for nearly two weeks now, the star center is getting a planned night off as he'll rest against the Blazers

Without Embiid on the floor, the Sixers will likely start Andre Drummond in his place and they will have to get creative with their lineups as there isn't another center on the roster behind Embiid's backup.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Blazers battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Date: Monday, November 1, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Trail Blazers TV Broadcast: ROOT Sports

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Trail Blazers Listen: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -125, POR +105

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook