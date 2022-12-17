76ers vs. Warriors: Tobias Harris Becomes Late Scratch

The 76ers ruled out Tobias Harris for Friday night's matchup against the Warriors.

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss more than just Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz from their rotation on Friday. Roughly 30 minutes before the Sixers and the Golden State Warriors are set to tip-off, the Sixers ruled the starting forward Tobias Harris out for the night.

According to the team, Harris is dealing with back pain. The veteran forward wasn’t initially on the injury report. It’s unclear when his setback occurred, but Harris won’t get the nod to go on Friday.

Friday night’s game will be just the third matchup Harris will miss this year. Back in November, Harris missed a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks and a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a non-COVID illness.

When Harris returned for the Sixers’ November 22 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, he kept a healthy streak of 11 games going. As the Sixers battled several notable injuries in their starting lineup, Harris helped to keep the Sixers competitive.

Over the last 11 games, Harris averaged 35 minutes on the court. During that time, he drained 51 percent of his field goals and 41 percent of his threes. The veteran forward produced 20 points, three assists, and seven rebounds during his recent stretch.

Harris will join Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz, who has been ruled out for Friday’s game due to health reasons. Meanwhile, the Sixers will get two players back in the mix. De’Anthony Melton, who missed the last matchup due to back tightness, is set to make his return.

Meanwhile, Danuel House Jr., who’s battled a foot laceration lately, will get back on the floor after missing the last three games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.