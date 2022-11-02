76ers vs. Wizards: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to their home court for the first time in over a week on Wednesday night. The last time the Sixers faced their home crowd, the team was 0-3. With disappointing back-to-back home losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers were lined up against the rebuilding Indiana Pacers.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, they avoided an upset loss and collected a lopsided win against the Pacers. However, they couldn’t form their first win streak moving forward.

In a road matchup against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, the Sixers came up short and started their road stand off 0-1. From then on, they bounced back and formed their first win streak of the year.

With a back-to-back set against the Raptors and the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers picked up two-straight wins. Then when they faced the Washington Wizards on Monday night of this week, the Sixers made it three in a row and closed out their four-game road trip with three wins.

On Wednesday, the Sixers will host the Wizards for a rematch of Monday’s game. While Monday’s win was tight for the most part, the Sixers had control of the game for a majority of the matchup, despite missing their star center Joel Embiid. With or without Embiid, the Sixers know they can make it four wins in a row if they lock in defensively against Washington on Wednesday.

Key Game Notes

Sixers defeated Wizards 118-111 on Monday

Last season, Wizards defeated Sixers two out of three games

Wizards are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone under in seven of the Wizards’ last ten games

Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in five of their last seven games against the Wizards

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Mike Foster Jr. - OUT

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Wizards

Corey Kispert - OUT

Delon Wright - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, WAS +240

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Wizards +7.5

Moneyline: PHI -300

Total O/U: 217.5