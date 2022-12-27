76ers vs. Wizards: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Wizards battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers ended last week’s slate of games on the highest note possible. With a Sunday afternoon matchup on Christmas Day, the Sixers paid a visit to the New York Knicks as they were two of ten teams to battle it out on primetime.

For the first three quarters of the Sunday afternoon battle, the Sixers trailed the Knicks. Keeping it close, the Sixers set themselves up for a possible comeback in the fourth quarter. With multiple players heating up, the Sixers got out in front and took a significant lead over the Knicks.

The Sixers ended their Sunday afternoon primetime game with a comeback victory. With that win, the Sixers picked up their eighth straight.

On Tuesday, the Sixers will continue a small road trip when they open up their new slate. For the third time this season, the Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the Washington Wizards. When the two teams met back in October, the Sixers found success without their All-Star big man Joel Embiid on the floor.

Then when the Wizards paid the Sixers a visit a couple of nights later, the 76ers weren’t as successful. By taking on a loss, the Sixers and the Wizards’ regular season series is now split. Philadelphia will look to try and keep the ball rolling by picking up their ninth-straight victory on Tuesday night on the road.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are on an eight-game win streak

Sixers are 8-2 over their last ten games

On the road, the Sixers are 6-7 this season

Wizards are 2-8 in their last ten games

Wizards are 7-13 when playing at home this year

Sixers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games

The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games

Wizards are 5-14-1 against the spread in their last 20 games

The total has gone under in four of the Wizards’ last five games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Wizards

Deni Avidija - QUESTIONABLE

Vernon Carey Jr. - OUT

Johnny Davis - OUT

Devon Dotson - OUT

Isaiah Todd - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -200, WAS +165

Total O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -200

Total O/U: UNDER 225.5