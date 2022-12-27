76ers vs. Wizards: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers ended last week’s slate of games on the highest note possible. With a Sunday afternoon matchup on Christmas Day, the Sixers paid a visit to the New York Knicks as they were two of ten teams to battle it out on primetime.
For the first three quarters of the Sunday afternoon battle, the Sixers trailed the Knicks. Keeping it close, the Sixers set themselves up for a possible comeback in the fourth quarter. With multiple players heating up, the Sixers got out in front and took a significant lead over the Knicks.
The Sixers ended their Sunday afternoon primetime game with a comeback victory. With that win, the Sixers picked up their eighth straight.
On Tuesday, the Sixers will continue a small road trip when they open up their new slate. For the third time this season, the Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the Washington Wizards. When the two teams met back in October, the Sixers found success without their All-Star big man Joel Embiid on the floor.
Then when the Wizards paid the Sixers a visit a couple of nights later, the 76ers weren’t as successful. By taking on a loss, the Sixers and the Wizards’ regular season series is now split. Philadelphia will look to try and keep the ball rolling by picking up their ninth-straight victory on Tuesday night on the road.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are on an eight-game win streak
- Sixers are 8-2 over their last ten games
- On the road, the Sixers are 6-7 this season
- Wizards are 2-8 in their last ten games
- Wizards are 7-13 when playing at home this year
- Sixers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games
- The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last ten games
- Wizards are 5-14-1 against the spread in their last 20 games
- The total has gone under in four of the Wizards’ last five games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
Wizards
Deni Avidija - QUESTIONABLE
Vernon Carey Jr. - OUT
Johnny Davis - OUT
Devon Dotson - OUT
Isaiah Todd - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200, WAS +165
Total O/U: 225.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200
Total O/U: UNDER 225.5