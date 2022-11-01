Doc Rivers Explains 76ers' Success vs. Wizards Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers looked to close out their four-game road trip on Monday night against the Washington Wizards. After hitting the road to face the Toronto Raptors in two consecutive matchups last week, the Sixers closed out the mini-series with a split at 1-1.

After Friday’s game, the Sixers had little downtime as they went toe-to-toe with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Despite blowing a significant double-digit lead, which they established early on in the matchup, the Sixers barely made it out of Chicago with a victory.

The blown lead might’ve left the Sixers wondering what they could’ve done differently, but they weren’t complaining about the results as they snagged their first pair of back-to-back wins during the 2022-2023 NBA season.

On Monday, the Sixers searched for their third-straight win against Washington. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out their All-Star center Joel Embiid as he’s been dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Without Embiid, the Sixers relied on their ten-time All-Star James Harden to lead the way early on. In the first quarter of action on Monday, Harden was sharp on the offensive end as he knocked down five of his eight shots, hitting two of his four three-point attempts.

Harden accounted for 15 of Philadelphia’s 30 first-quarter points. While Harden led the charge early, the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey stepped up and took over for Philadelphia in the second quarter. During a rather disappointing second quarter, Maxey carried his team through by hitting on 55 percent of his shots, accounting for 11 points.

Going into halftime, the Sixers and the Wizards were tied at 52.

“They played last night, so we were really talking about the third quarter,” said Doc Rivers on Monday night. “What teams try to do; If they can get to halftime and it’s tied, they come out and try to play with energy, and we felt like we needed to play with more energy to start the game.”

One team was bound to take over in the second half, and the Sixers found a way to make it happen. With a goal to garner separation on the scoreboard, the Sixers got a valuable contribution from everybody who played as they dominated the Wizards in the third quarter.

James Harden, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and Tyrese Maxey combined for 25 points, while Montrezl Harrell and Georges Niang came off the bench to put up the other nine points as the 76ers went on an 18-2 run to outscore the Wizards by 13 before heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wizards battled back in the fourth quarter to keep the game within reach, but the Sixers kept the momentum going and did all they could to stay out in front. Maxey checked in for the entire fourth quarter, snagging another ten points. Meanwhile, Georges Niang got hot from three and put up nine points in five minutes.

“For the most part, we kept the pace,” Rivers explained. “We worked today about trapping James, trapping Tyrese, and I thought De’Anthony Melton just being the quarterback in the middle of the floor, we just kept telling him, ‘Whoever gets trapped, just go to the middle and play that game there.’ I thought we did a great job there. Then I thought the end of the third, fourth quarter was huge with that Tyrese group on the floor. Georges (Niang) was part of it, and (Montrezl Harrell). I thought that was a huge stretch for us. That got us a bigger lead and stretched the game open for us.”

Washington outscored the Sixers in the final quarter of action, but Philadelphia made it out on top with a 118-111 victory. Maxey led the Sixers in scoring with 28 points in 34 minutes. James Harden was behind the third-year guard with 23 points and an impressive 17 assists, which tied his career-high.

With that win, the Sixers improve their record to 4-4 after a slow start. Monday’s victory helps the Sixers enhance their first win streak of the year to three before they return home to face the Wizards for a rematch in South Philly on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.