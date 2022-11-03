Tyrese Maxey, Doc Rivers Explain 76ers' Struggles vs. Wizards

Following a four-game road trip with stops in Toronto, Chicago, and Washington, the Philadelphia 76ers finally returned home to South Philly on Wednesday night. For the second time this week, the Sixers went head-to-head with the Wizards.

On Monday, the Sixers snagged a road victory against Washington. Without their star center Joel Embiid in the mix, Philadelphia managed to come out on top 118-111.

In the rematch, the Sixers were without Embiid for the second-straight game as he continues to deal with a non-COVID illness. However, Philadelphia struggled to find the same success without their big man on the floor.

In the first quarter of action, the Wizards scored at will with their big man, Kristaps Porzingis. As the veteran checked in for nearly ten minutes, he was almost perfect from the field, draining four of his five shots and going 3-3 from the free throw line for 11 points.

When the Sixers found a way to slow Porzingis down in the second quarter, their star guard James Harden produced eight points in eight minutes. Both teams traded 26 points before the half, leaving Washington in the lead by six points.

Philadelphia found tons of success in the third quarter on Monday night, and they attempted to mirror it on Wednesday. Offensively, the Sixers dominated as they drained nearly 60 percent of their shots from the field and over 65 percent of their threes.

As Tyrese Maxey picked up the pace and shot efficiently, scoring 13 points in nine minutes, the Sixers nearly had a 40-point quarter on the offensive end. Unfortunately, their defense allowed the Wizards to prevent Philadelphia from gaining a lead.

“I thought they exploited our switches a lot tonight,” said Doc Rivers after the game. “They moved the ball late, and they shot 58 percent basically from the field. They made some tough shots — I will say that — but defensively, we did not have great energy tonight. You could see it from the start of the game. Beal was way too comfortable all night. Porzingis was comfortable all night, and it fed off of that.”

Going into the fourth quarter, the Sixers trailed by one point. They teased a late-game comeback, but the Wizards never lost control of the lead. Once the fourth quarter rolled around, Washington pulled away and kept the game out of reach for Philadelphia.

“We couldn’t get stops when we needed to,” said Tyrese Maxey. “We got stops, but we didn’t get timely stops, you know? They got some easy looks. They shot 58 percent, and we got the game close in the fourth quarter. Those are the times you got to buckle down and get stops, and we didn’t get those.”

Porzingis and Beal combined for 59 points. By the end of the night, the Wizards got their payback and collected a 121-111 victory over the Sixers. With that loss, the Sixers dropped to 4-5 on the year. They’ll get Thursday off before returning to their home court on Friday night to host the New York Knicks for the first time this year.

