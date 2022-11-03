Doc Rivers Offers Update on Joel Embiid’s Health

The start of the 2022-2023 NBA season hasn't been easy for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Not only did he enter the year coming off of two surgeries, but the star center is also working his way back into shape after dealing with plantar fasciitis over the summer.

Embiid was healthy and available to play for the Sixers' first five games of the year, but the trend was broken last Friday. As the Sixers faced the Toronto Raptors on the road, Embiid was ruled out due to knee injury recovery.

The following night, Embiid returned to the floor with his team to face the Chicago Bulls for the second matchup of a back-to-back. However, another setback prevented Embiid from seeing the floor on Monday night against the Washington Wizards.

According to the team, Embiid's been dealing with a non-COVID illness. Ahead of Wednesday night's rematch against the Wizards, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers discussed the big man's status.

"He has the flu," said Rivers. "Doctors tell you not to be around the team."

In previous years, a player in Embiid's situation might battle through illness symptoms to avoid missing time, but Rivers acknowledged that the Sixers and the NBA are taking the right approach these days for ill players.

"I don't know how we survived in our day," Rivers joked. "We played with the flu and everything, but not just the playing part, which was stupid when you think about it. But how everyone else didn't get sick, you know? I don't know. I do think it's the right thing that we're doing now all over the league. Before COVID, it actually started, and I think it's the right thing. Remember, teams used to go on road trips, and one guy would get sick, and then the next thing you know, the whole team got sick."

Embiid hasn't been with his team since they closed out their four-game road trip on Monday in Washington. Nothing changed on Wednesday, as Embiid was questionable before getting downgraded to out against the Wizards.

"I think we're doing the right thing," Rivers finished. "Except for your key guys aren't around sometimes, and that hurts you."

The Sixers overcame Embiid's lack of presence on Monday, but Wednesday was a different story. As the All-Star remained away from the team, Wizards' big man Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, leading Washington to a win over the Sixers.

Embiid is currently viewed as day-to-day. Therefore, he could return to the floor on Friday night when the Sixers take on the New York Knicks at home. At this time, his playing status for Friday's game is currently unknown.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.