76ers vs. Wizards: Joel Embiid's Playing Status

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not return to the floor on Wednesday night. According to a team official, Embiid will miss his second-straight game as he's dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Since the start of the season, Embiid’s been dealing with a number of setbacks. After undergoing surgery in the offseason, the All-Star admitted that even though he’s healthy following the procedure, it’s still something he’s battling with.

“You still think about it, especially when it comes to boxing out,” said Embiid last week. “I’m still not comfortable using my hands and my fingers because I think that’s how I got hurt in the first place — my finger getting caught on somebody."

In addition to recovering from surgery in the offseason, Embiid revealed that he was battling plantar fasciitis in the offseason. Therefore, he wasn’t in optimal shape at the beginning of the year. At this point, Embiid is feeling better health-wise, but he acknowledged that he’s still a work in progress.

Over the past week, Embiid added two more factors to his list of concerns. Last Friday, the big man was dealing with a sore knee, according to Doc Rivers. Therefore, he was questionable going into the rematch against the Raptors and eventually ruled out.

The following night, Embiid was cleared for action as he was removed from the injury report. While he did play against the Bulls last Saturday, the All-Star was absent a couple of nights later in the matchup against the Washington Wizards.

This time around, Embiid is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which kept him on the injury report for Wednesday’s rematch against the Wizards at home.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, Embiid will miss another matchup on Wednesday.

