76ers vs. Wizards: Mike Scott is out, Glenn Robinson III is Doubtful

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers' bench is going to once again be shorthanded on Wednesday afternoon as they take on the Washington Wizards. Veteran forward Mike Scott has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, Glenn Robinson III is once again doubtful to play heading into the matchup.

So far, Scott and Robinson have yet to make it out onto the court for the 76ers during the Orlando seeding games. Scott, who was present and playing in the team's three scrimmage games, wasn't sure when he suffered his setback.

The veteran forward was able to practice all last week without dealing with injury concerns. On Saturday morning, however, Scott woke up and felt soreness in his knee. So the veteran forward went to the team's medical staff, and they eventually told Brett Brown he's not able to play in the season's restart against the Pacers.

Now on Wednesday, Scott will miss his third-straight game with knee soreness. It's unclear if the Sixers are extra cautious with his setback, or if there's more to it than we know. Based on Brett Brown's reaction as of late, there doesn't seem to be anything too serious going on in regards to Scott's injury.

As for Glenn Robinson III, he's been unable to participate in scrimmages and games for the last couple of weeks. During the team's second scrimmage against the Thunder, Robinson III collided with another player while going for a loose ball. Since being diagnosed with a hip pointer, Robinson III has missed the final scrimmage game, and will also be out for the first three seeding games. Lately, he's been practicing, but his target date for a return to game action is currently unknown.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

