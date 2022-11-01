Tyrese Maxey Doesn't Think James Harden Gets Enough Credit

For the second time in four games, the Philadelphia 76ers had to play without their MVP-caliber center, Joel Embiid. While Embiid missed last Friday’s matchup in Toronto over a sore knee, his absence on Monday in Washington resulted from a non-COVID illness.

Without Embiid on the floor, the Sixers had to rely on their backcourt, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, to help improve their record to 4-4 with a victory over the Wizards.

Following an underwhelming night in the scoring department on Saturday in Chicago, James Harden came out looking much more improved in that department on Monday. Through his first 12 minutes on the court, Harden accounted for 15 of Philadelphia’s 30 points.

While Tyrese Maxey eventually took over the reins when it came to scoring, Harden didn’t exactly take a backseat on offense. Instead, he flipped the facilitator switch and dished out a career-high of 17 assists, tying his highest total for the tenth time.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers demands more scoring out of Harden this year, considering the former MVP has established himself as one of the NBA’s most dominant scorers throughout his career.

When Harden isn’t scoring at a high rate, he tends to be overlooked, as his playmaking ability is often underrated. However, Harden’s young rising star teammate believes “The Beard” needs more credit for as he continues to quarterback the Sixers’ offense.

“He knows where guys need to be and how to get guys the ball,” Tyrese Maxey said regarding Harden. “He’s a willing passer. I think that’s one thing a lot of people don’t give him credit for because he’s one of the greatest scorers of all time, also. Being one of the greatest passers and one of the greatest scorers, what does that make you? I guess one of the greatest players of all time. It’s just great to play with him. I take it as a blessing.”

When Harden’s career is all said and done, he’ll make it to the Hall of Fame without a doubt. For now, the 33-year-old star is continuing to build on his hoops legacy by thriving in the Sixers’ offense as a scorer and definitely a playmaker.

Harden wrapped up Monday night's victory over the Wizards by producing 23 points in 37 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 17 shots from the field and was nearly perfect from the free throw line, draining five of his six shots.

