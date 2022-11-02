76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers concluded their four-game road trip on Monday night. After taking on a loss against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, the Sixers re-grouped and figured out what they needed to do to find success in the rematch.

Sure enough, the 76ers got their payback against the Raptors last Friday and kickstarted their win streak. After taking down the Raptors on Friday, Philly bounced back quickly and took down the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Two nights later, the Sixers paid a visit to the Washington Wizards to face them for one of two matchups. While the game was tight in the first half, the Sixers found separation with a big third-quarter performance.

Although the Wizards battled back and attempted to complete a comeback, the Sixers managed to put away the matchup with a victory, making it three in a row. Now, the two teams will battle it out for a rematch on Wednesday night, except this time, the Wizards will pay a visit to South Philly as the Sixers look to try and pick up their fourth-straight victory.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Wizards battle it out on Wednesday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Wizards Listen: 980 AM The Team

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, WAS +205

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook