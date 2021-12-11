Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    76ers vs. Warriors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Saturday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Warriors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Saturday Night

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers return to their home court in South Philly on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Coming off of a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz, the Sixers are looking to get back in the winner's column against the NBA's top team.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers are 5-5 over their last ten games
    • The Sixers are 5-6 when playing in Philadelphia this year
    • The Warriors have won eight of their last ten games
    • On the road, Golden State has a record of 7-2 this year
    • The points total went under in six of Golden State's last eight games
    • The Warriors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games versus Philly
    • Philadelphia is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games
    • The points total has gone under in eight of the Sixers' last 12 games

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

    Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

    Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

    Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

    Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

    Warriors

    Jeff Dowtin - Out (G League Assignment)

    Andre Iguodala - Questionable (Knee Soreness)

    Klay Thompson - Out (Injury Recovery)

    James Wiseman - Out (Injury Recovery)

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -3

    Moneyline: PHI +130, GSW -154

    Total O/U: 212.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,200

    DraftKings Price: $6,300

    Average FPPG: 30

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $4,700

    DraftKings Price: $4,800

    Average FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,400

    DraftKings Price: $5,800

    Average FPPG: 25

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,600

    DraftKings Price: $3,800

    Average FPPG: 17

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,500

    DraftKings Price: $3,100

    Average FPPG: 18

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,500

    DraftKings Price: $8,000

    Average FPPG: 35

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $4,400

    DraftKings Price: $3,600

    Average FPPG: 18

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,600

    DraftKings Price: $11,200

    Average FPPG: 48

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $4,500

    DraftKings Price: $5,100

    Average FPPG: 25

