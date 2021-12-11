76ers vs. Warriors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Saturday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers return to their home court in South Philly on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Coming off of a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz, the Sixers are looking to get back in the winner's column against the NBA's top team.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers are 5-5 over their last ten games
- The Sixers are 5-6 when playing in Philadelphia this year
- The Warriors have won eight of their last ten games
- On the road, Golden State has a record of 7-2 this year
- The points total went under in six of Golden State's last eight games
- The Warriors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games versus Philly
- Philadelphia is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games
- The points total has gone under in eight of the Sixers' last 12 games
Injury Report
76ers
Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)
Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)
Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)
Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)
Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)
Warriors
Jeff Dowtin - Out (G League Assignment)
Andre Iguodala - Questionable (Knee Soreness)
Klay Thompson - Out (Injury Recovery)
James Wiseman - Out (Injury Recovery)
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3
Moneyline: PHI +130, GSW -154
Total O/U: 212.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,200
DraftKings Price: $6,300
Average FPPG: 30
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $4,700
DraftKings Price: $4,800
Average FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,400
DraftKings Price: $5,800
Average FPPG: 25
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,600
DraftKings Price: $3,800
Average FPPG: 17
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,500
DraftKings Price: $3,100
Average FPPG: 18
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,500
DraftKings Price: $8,000
Average FPPG: 35
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $4,400
DraftKings Price: $3,600
Average FPPG: 18
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,600
DraftKings Price: $11,200
Average FPPG: 48
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $4,500
DraftKings Price: $5,100
Average FPPG: 25