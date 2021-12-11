76ers vs. Warriors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Saturday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers return to their home court in South Philly on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Coming off of a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz, the Sixers are looking to get back in the winner's column against the NBA's top team.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers are 5-5 over their last ten games

The Sixers are 5-6 when playing in Philadelphia this year

The Warriors have won eight of their last ten games

On the road, Golden State has a record of 7-2 this year

The points total went under in six of Golden State's last eight games

The Warriors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games versus Philly

Philadelphia is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

The points total has gone under in eight of the Sixers' last 12 games

Injury Report

76ers

Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

Warriors

Jeff Dowtin - Out (G League Assignment)

Andre Iguodala - Questionable (Knee Soreness)

Klay Thompson - Out (Injury Recovery)

James Wiseman - Out (Injury Recovery)

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3

Moneyline: PHI +130, GSW -154

Total O/U: 212.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,200

DraftKings Price: $6,300

Average FPPG: 30

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $4,700

DraftKings Price: $4,800

Average FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,400

DraftKings Price: $5,800

Average FPPG: 25

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,600

DraftKings Price: $3,800

Average FPPG: 17

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $4,500

DraftKings Price: $3,100

Average FPPG: 18

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,500

DraftKings Price: $8,000

Average FPPG: 35

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $4,400

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Average FPPG: 18

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,600

DraftKings Price: $11,200

Average FPPG: 48

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $4,500

DraftKings Price: $5,100

Average FPPG: 25