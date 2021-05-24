Steph Curry Applauds Seth Curry's Hot Shooting vs. Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers opened up their 2021 NBA Playoff run against the Washington Wizards early on Sunday afternoon. Being that they landed as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers had the opportunity to compete against the Wizards in front of their home crowd to start the postseason.

With the crowd capacity getting raised to 50-percent on Sunday, the energy was on another level at the Wells Fargo Center this past weekend -- and Sixers players could clearly feel it as they were constantly getting fired up during the matchup.

76ers starting shooting guard Seth Curry was among those on the Sixers displaying high energy and putting it into his shooting from beyond the arc. As the Sixers had a rough first-half from three as they shot just 17-percent heading into halftime, somebody had to step up and start knocking them down in the second half.

Curry took on the responsibility of doing so and earned some online praise from his older brother, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. As the elder Curry was unfortunately eliminated from the playoffs in the Play-In Tournament on Friday, he had plenty of time to watch this weekend's first slate of games, including the Sixers versus the Wizards.

Coming out of halftime, the Sixers trailed one point against the underdogs. Going into the third quarter, the 76ers knew they had to start hitting some threes if they want to pull away with a lead. Curry, who attempted five long-range shots in the third quarter, knocked down three of them.

Tobias Harris and Danny Green collected one each as well, and the Sixers shot a solid five for nine from three in the third quarter. Although Curry didn't drain either of his two three-point shots in the fourth quarter, his teammates had it from there. Although it wasn't the prettiest victory, the Sixers came out of Sunday's game with a 125-118 win over the Wizards.

Curry finished the outing by shooting six for 13 from the field and three for nine from deep. His 15 points in 32 minutes was the third-highest point total for Philly behind Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. With that performance, Curry earned a victory with his team and a salute from his MVP finalist brother.

