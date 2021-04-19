76ers vs. Warriors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on quite a roll lately. After taking on a disappointing loss in New Orleans two Fridays ago, the Sixers bounced back the following night against the Oklahoma City Thunder and have been on a winning streak ever since.

At this point, Philly is on a four-game win streak with victories over the Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Granted, the recent competition wasn't at full strength and did miss some key stars, but the 76ers cannot control who they play. And they've been getting the job done no matter what.

Now, the Sixers will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Monday won't be the first time these two teams go at it. Late last month, the Sixers paid a visit to the Warriors in Golden State as they embarked on a six-game road trip.

Without Steph Curry in the mix, the Warriors put up a good fight and almost made a major comeback over the 76ers. However, a shorthanded Sixers team came out on top and picked up a 108-98 victory over Golden State on the road.

While the Sixers could face the Warriors while shorthanded again on Monday, Philly will at least have its top scorer in Joel Embiid on the floor this time around, which will surely help the 76ers' odds of picking up their fifth-straight win.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Warriors? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

Date: Monday, April 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN

Warriors TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Warriors Listen: 95.7 The Game

76ers Stream: Click Here

Warriors Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -10

Moneyline: PHI -500, GSW +375

O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM