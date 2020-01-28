All76ers
76ers-Warriors Coming up With Ways to Honor Kobe Bryant on Tuesday

Justin Grasso

The NBA is still mourning after the loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant. But as Kobe probably would've wanted, the show is still going on. Even on Sunday, after the terrible news broke about Bryant, his daughter, and other families involved, the NBA continued to host the few games on the schedule.

Obviously, as teams were on such short notice, it was hard to come up with ways to honor the late legend so quickly. Most teams decided to take shot-clock violations to start the game off to honor Kobe.

It's unclear if the Philadelphia 76ers will take the same route as they hit the court once again on Tuesday. They will, however, definitely come up with a few more ways to honor the Philadelphia native, who passed away so suddenly.

On Monday, Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand wasn't in a great mood, as expected. He did manage to come out and make a statement regarding Kobe Bryant to the media, though. While he wasn't totally sure how the Sixers were going to honor Kobe on Tuesday, he did make it clear there will be something.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Philly's Tuesday night opponent, the Golden State Warriors have reached out to the Sixers in hopes of coming up with an idea as a collective. Considering Kobe Bryant was from Philadelphia, the Warriors are doing all they can to help make the tribute extra special.

As Philadelphia prepares for the first NBA game in town since the incident, the city has already taken measures to show support for the late-great, Kobe Bryant. The famous boathouse row and the Ben Franklin Bridge have lit up in all purple colors on Monday night. Plus, for the first time ever, the Wells Fargo Center changed its colors to purple temporarily as well.

We can expect The Center to keep the purple colors shining throughout Tuesday night as the Sixers take on Golden State. And it wouldn't be surprising to see Sixers players wear Kobe Bryant's signature sneakers as well. On Monday, a majority of the team showed up wearing Kobe's for practice. Most will probably do the same for the game too.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

