76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to Blue Coats vs. Go-Go

How to tune in to check out Philadelphia 76ers G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, take on the Capital City Go-Go.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, are set to tip off their home opener on Thursday night.

Thirty minutes before the Sixers go toe-to-toe with the Atlanta Hawks on the road Thursday, the Blue Coats will tip off their third game of the season, facing the Washington Wizards’ affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

Last week, the Blue Coats fired up their season with back-to-back matchups against the Greensboro Swarm on the road. In the first outing, the Blue Coats came up way short on the road, as they took a 128-108 loss to the Swarm. 

Despite falling short, the Blue Coats were encouraged by the performance of their second-year new signee Mac McClung, who put up a game-high of 25 points.

The following night, Sixers two-way player Mike Foster Jr. helped lead the Blue Coats to a victory over the Swarm. By draining 26 points, Foster led the way as the Coats got payback at picked up a 112-104 victory over Greensboro to move to 1-1 on the year.

After getting nearly a week off, the Blue Coats will return to the floor to face the Capital City Go-Go for the first of two matchups. The Blue Coats will have both of Philly’s two-way prospects, Mike Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie, on board, along with the second-year former first-round pick Jaden Springer, who was assigned to the team on Wednesday. 

Plan on tuning in to watch the Blue Coats and the Go-Go battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Delaware Blue Coats vs. Capital City Go-Go

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Chase Fieldhouse

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN+

Listen: Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM (rowanradio.com)

Live Stream: CLICK HERE

