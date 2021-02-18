What We Know About Ben Simmons' Sudden Absence vs. Rockets

On Monday night, Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Ben Simmons had the best game of his career. From the start of the matchup against the Utah Jazz, Simmons put his foot on the gas and played fearlessly on offense throughout all four quarters.

While the Sixers didn't get the final results they wanted as they took on their third-straight loss on the road, Simmons still ended the night with a near triple-double and a career-high in scoring with 42 total points.

Many were excited to see how Simmons would follow up after his big night, especially with 76ers big man Joel Embiid returning to the lineup. Wednesday was supposed to be the night, but Simmons had a mysterious absence.

On the day of the matchup, Simmons wasn't on the early injury report for the matchup against the Houston Rockets. When 5:30 pm est. rolled around, though, there it was. Ben Simmons was questionable with an undisclosed illness.

Roughly 15 minutes later, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hopped on a Zoom call for his routine pregame press conference. Although Simmons was on the report as questionable, the head coach didn't want to leave everybody waiting for answers on whether his starting guard was playing or not. So, he took it upon himself to rule Simmons out.

As we're currently in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, illness is a trigger word for those paying attention. But the fact that Simmons wasn't entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol indicated he likely steered clear from the virus.

And Doc Rivers confirmed that much on Wednesday. "He's got the stomach flu, I think," the head coach said. Considering it's a sickness and not an injury that Simmons is dealing with, Rivers doesn't have a timetable in place for the star guard. With a matchup against the Chicago Bulls scheduled for Friday, Simmons' status remains unclear for the time being.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_