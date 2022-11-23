76ers Will Take Different Approach With Matisse Thybulle’s Injury

Physical setbacks have made life difficult for the Philadelphia 76ers lately.

Not only do they have several players out for multiple games in James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Jaden Springer, but the Sixers are also trying to figure out what to do with Matisse Thybulle, who’s been dealing with a tweaked ankle.

Coming off of two 20-plus-minute outings, Thybulle revealed he had a goal to rest and recover during the Sixers’ four-day break last week. While Thybulle downplayed the fact that he injured his ankle after a Sunday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, it would soon be apparent that his setback was rather notable.

Thybulle missed two-straight practices for the Sixers. When they returned to the court to face the Milwaukee Bucks last Friday, the veteran wing appeared on the court for just four minutes. The following night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thybulle barely checked in for five minutes.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that the two matchups against the Bucks and the Timberwolves, the Sixers were playing it by ear with Thybulle. If he looked good, he would stay on the floor. If his ankle didn’t respond as desired, his night would end early.

On Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, the situation was no different. Thybulle checked in for three minutes against the Nets. While he registered points for the first time in ten days, it was still clear that Thybulle’s ankle wasn’t right, which left Rivers and the Sixers skeptical on Tuesday.

"So far, we put him in for these three and five minutes,” said Rivers. “We have to come up with a different plan for him because what we're doing has not worked. We thought it would, and it just hasn't worked."

Averaging just 4.2 minutes per game over the last three matchups, Thybulle hasn’t physically been himself as of late. Rivers was unsure whether or not the Sixers would sit Thybulle entirely during Philly’s Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets when he addressed the media on Tuesday night.

But it turns out that will be the case. According to the Sixers’ injury report, Thybulle is out with left ankle Tenosynovitis on Wednesday night. Considering the Sixers have spent the last week trying to figure out the best way to treat Thybulle’s recent setback, the team will likely consider him day-to-day for the time being.

