76ers: Will Tobias Harris Play vs. Raptors?

After missing Friday's game due to back pain, will Tobias Harris return to the floor to face the Raptors on Monday.

Going into their Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers were confident they would be healthier. With the veterans Danuel House Jr. and De’Anthony Melton returning to the court after missing the previous game, the Sixers were one step closer to getting fully healthy.

However, another setback occurred. Roughly 30 minutes before the Sixers and the Raptors tipped off, Philadelphia ruled out its starting forward, Tobias Harris. According to the Sixers, Harris was dealing with back pain. Therefore, he became a late scratch.

After Friday night’s victory over the Golden State Warriors, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers addressed Harris’ sudden setback.

“We have no idea, he was great in shootaround this morning,” Rivers said when discussing Harris. “You know, he went out on the floor and shot, then came back in and said his back was really bothering him. He went back out to see if he could loosen it up. He came back, and he didn’t, and I think they told me about it late.”

The Sixers had the day off on Saturday after taking down the Warriors. When they returned to practice on Sunday morning, Harris was back on the floor with his teammates. With Monday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors approaching, Harris is on pace to play.

According to the Sixers’ early injury report, Harris is not listed. Therefore, he’s expected to suit up. As we found out last week, setbacks could occur, changing the circumstances, but the Sixers anticipate having their veteran forward on the floor on Monday night.

Lately, Harris has been thriving for the Sixers. After he missed his first set of games in mid-November, Harris returned to the floor to play in 11-straight matchups. During that stretch, Harris put up 20 points per game while hitting on 41 percent of his threes.

The Sixers look forward to having him back in the mix on Monday.

