76ers Remain Winless on Road in January After Loss vs. Pacers

We're almost at the halfway mark for the month of January, and at this point, the Philadelphia 76ers still haven't won a game while playing on the road. There's no denying these last few weeks have been trying for the Sixers.

After putting together their most impressive victory of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, the Sixers haven't looked the same. They went from having sole possession of second place in the East to eventually sitting in the sixth seed -- deservedly so.

Following the Christmas day game, Philly went on a four-game road trip, where they couldn't pick up a single win. Fortunately, they returned to the Wells Fargo Center to pick up two wins, but the next two games away from home resulted in losses once again.

On Monday night, the Sixers visited the Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time since New Year's Eve to take on the Indiana Pacers. Although the Sixers put up a better fight this time around, it still wasn't enough. Philly ended up wrapping up a two-game road trip with a record of 0-2, thanks to a 101-95 loss in Indiana.

So what was the issue for the Sixers on Monday night? A problem they are quite familiar with -- a lack of three-point shooting. When Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand put this year's roster together, nobody expected a squad full of 'bombers' as Brett Brown would say.

However, the Sixers' production from long-range has been unacceptable, regardless of how the roster is built. Against the Pacers, the Sixers only drained six of their 33 attempted three-point shots. Not a single player on the roster managed to make more than one shot from long-range.

Struggling from three has been the theme of the team's quick two-game stretch, as they managed to drain only 21-percent of their shots from beyond the arc. It's not like the Sixers aren't getting good looks either -- they just simply aren't making their shots.

"We just have to make more open looks," said Sixers' forward Tobias Harris on Monday night. "I think all around we haven't shot it well from three. We've got to stick with it." Sixers' head coach Brett Brown has encouraged the Sixers to 'shoot through' their issues in the past -- but that strategy hasn't helped as of late, considering the Sixers' blatant struggles with chucking up the deep shots.

The good news for the 76ers is that they return to Philly on Wednesday, where they play a much better game as a team. A win over the Brooklyn Nets could help the Sixers notch their 26th win of the year, keeping up with Indiana, Toronto, and Miami.