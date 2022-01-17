Skip to main content
76ers vs. Wizards: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

Despite coming up short for the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia 76ers' hot streak continues. Going into their Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets last week, the Sixers were on a seven-game win streak, which marked their season-high.

Unfortunately, they couldn't build on top of that as they fell short to Charlotte and picked up their 17th loss of the year. With the day off on Thursday, the Sixers had the opportunity to bounce back on Friday night with a matchup against their Atlantic Division rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Previously this season, the Sixers lost one game and won one game against the Celtics. On Friday night, the Sixers dominated and got a leg up on the competition. After defeating the Celtics, the Sixers jumped on a plane and flew down to Florida for a Saturday night matchup against the Miami Heat.

Despite being the underdogs and getting off to a slow start, the Sixers managed to take care of business on the road. With a win against Miami, the Sixers advanced to 25-17, and now possess the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting behind the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and the Chicago Bulls.

On Monday afternoon, the Sixers will look to build on their record as they are set to face the Washington Wizards for the second time this year. A few weeks back, the Sixers' seven-game win streak started with a victory in D.C. Now, they'll look to continue their current streak with another matchup in the Nation's capital. 

76ers vs. Wizards Betting Notes

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17413663_168388689_lowres (1)
  • The Sixers have won nine of their last ten games
  • Philadelphia is currently on a two-game win streak
  • The Sixers are 16-8 on the road this year
  • The Wizards have gone 5-5 over their last ten games
  • At home, the Wizards are 12-8 this year
  • During their previous outing, the Sixers defeated the Wizards 117-96
  • Philly has won its last six games against the Wizards
  • The Sixers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games
  • The total has gone under in four of the last five games for the Sixers
  • The Wizards are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games

Injury Report

USATSI_17420410_168388689_lowres (1)

76ers

Danny Green - Out

Shake Milton - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Matisse Thybulle - Out

Wizards

Joel Ajayi - Out

Bradley Beal - Questionable

Isaiah Todd - Out

Cassius Winston - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17413661_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163, WAS +138

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Game Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-jan-17-all-philadelphia-76-ers-washington-wizards-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

