76ers vs. Wizards: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the week on a high note. After kickstarting a five-game home-stand last week, the Sixers picked up their second-straight win against the New Orleans Pelicans last Tuesday.

Then, the Sixers made it three in a row when they blew out the LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers in South Philly. Although their Saturday night matchup with the Sacramento Kings was a lot closer than expected, the Sixers made it out with a 103-101 victory to pick up their fourth win in a row.

After closing out last week undefeated, the Sixers returned to the court on Monday night with a tough matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. As if the matchup couldn’t get tougher, the Sixers found out they would be playing without Joel Embiid against Memphis. The first time the Sixers played against the Grizzlies, Embiid was out due to rest. That resulted in a 35-point loss for the 76ers.

Using the results of their first outing against the Grizzlies as bulletin board material, the Sixers engaged in a tight matchup against Memphis at home earlier this week. Four quarters wasn’t enough for the Sixers and the Grizzlies to settle the score. Therefore, the two teams went into overtime.

That’s when the Sixers finally found a way to put away the Grizzlies once and for all. Now, Philly is on a five-game win streak and gearing up to take on the Washington Wizards for the third time this season on Wednesday night.

The first time these two teams met last month in Washington, the Sixers dominated the Wizards. During their second matchup against each other, the Wizards turned the tables and blew out the 76ers. On Wednesday, the two Eastern Conference teams will meet for a third time, marking the first time they’ll play in South Philly this season.

Key Game Notes Sixers have won five-straight games In Philly, the Sixers are 14-10 this season The Sixers have gone 8-2 over their last ten games Wizards have lost their last six games On the road, Washington is 10-15 Wizards are 3-7 in their last ten games The total has gone under in four in of Washingtons last five games Wizards are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games Sixers are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 games The total has gone under in 12 of the Sixers’ last 17 games Injury Report 76ers Furkan Korkmaz - Out Shake Milton - Out Myles Powell - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Wizards Joel Ayayı - Out Bradley Beal - Out Thomas Bryant - Out Isaiah Todd - Out Cassius Winston - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -10.5 Moneyline: PHI -549, WAS +410 Total O/U: 211.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

