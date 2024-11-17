9-Time NBA All-Star Reacts to Viral Comments From Clippers Standout
When Paul George left the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason, there were questions on how the West Coast team would do given that they were losing a key part of their offensive scheme, as the 34-year-old averaged 22 points per game last season.
Their eventual solution was to move Norman Powell into the starting lineup after he had only made three starts in the previous season, which has proven to pay off for Ty Lue's side so far this season.
Through the opening 13 games, Powell is averaging 24 points per game on 50 percent accuracy from the field, which has resulted in the Clippers placing a record of 6-7.
At Los Angeles' media day, the nine-year veteran spoke about the departure of George with what some took as a shot towards the six-time All-Star.
"I saw it as addition by subtraction," said Powell, "More guys getting opportunities, including myself…”
In a recent episode of Podcast P With Paul George, George addressed the comments from his former teammate, offering an honest opinion on the matter, deflecting any notion that they were disrespectful.
"I didn't take his comments as a diss, I didn't take it as salty or negative, it's the honest truth," said George, "Me being gone gives him opportunities, he's balling his ass off, he looks great, he's super efficient, they need him to do what he's doing right now or they don't have a chance."
George would go onto to elaborate about Powell’s position in the Clippers roster, commending him for consistently improving his game and having the patience to wait for his chance.
"For Norm, he was the fourth option, and now he's the second option,” said the Sixers’ star, “it's just a product of someone staying ready, working on his game, and then when that opportunity presents himself, he was ready.”