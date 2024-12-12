All 76ers

9x NBA All-Star’s Podcast Sends Message to AJ Dybansta After Decision

Paul George congratulated the No. 1 recruit on his next move.

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The college basketball world had a shocking moment on Tuesday as the nation’s No. 1 recruit, AJ Dybantsa, made his final commitment.

After receiving interest from some of the most notable hoops schools, including Kansas, North Carolina, and Alabama, AJ Dybantsa chose BYU as his next landing spot.

Philadelphia 76ers nine-time All-Star Paul George’s podcast account took to social media on Tuesday to congratulate the star on making his decision for next season.

@PodccastPShow: Congrats to our guy AJ Dybantsa on his commitment to BYU 🫡

Recently, Dybansta joined Podcast P to explain what was going into his thought-process before he chose BYU officially.

“Me and my family have pillars. We need a family-oriented school. I need a coach that’s not gonna sugarcoat. I need the best and fastest development plan. I’m tryna be a one-and-done. I need a winning organization. I think I can play anywhere. I think my play style—I’m unselfish—I can play with anybody.”

The 17-year-old Brockton-born forward is currently attending Utah Prep. He was regarded the No. 1 NCAA recruit across all major platforms when he was representing Prolific Prep in California.

With Dybansta making his plans clear to Paul George, it’s apparent his trip to BYU will be short-lived. After one season in college, the star forward will look to land in the 2026 NBA Draft. Right now, the assumption is that he will be a top pick when the time comes.

