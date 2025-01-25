9x NBA All-Star Sends Message to Hornets Star After Injury Update
It’s been a tough season for the Charlotte Hornets. It’s been an especially tough run for the team’s young star, Brandon Miller.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Miller has missed stretches of games due to injuries.
Miller’s latest setback will end his season prematurely.
According to an official medical update from the Hornets, Miller suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. The team made it clear he will miss the rest of the season.
Right after the Hornets revealed the unfortunate update for Miller, ‘Podcast P,’ the show hosted by Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George sent a message to Miller on social media.
The nine-time NBA All-Star wished the young standout well as he enters the road to recovery.
@PodcastPShow: Sending good vibes to our guy Brandon Miller 🙏 Wishing for a speedy recovery.
Miller appeared in 27 games before going down with his injury. Throughout his sophomore campaign, the Hornets star averaged 21 points, four assists, and five rebounds. He was shooting 40 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
The former Alabama star showed plenty of progression after becoming the second-overall pick for the Hornets in 2023.
When Miller faced the Sixers for the first time this year back in November, he produced 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
In the second outing against the Sixers, Miller put up 34 points, three rebounds, and one assist. In the third and final time Miller faced the Sixers this year, he produced just 12 points, four assists, and four rebounds. In the fourth and final game between the two teams, Miller was out with a setback.
