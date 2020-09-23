Adam Silver Predicts 2020-2021 NBA Season Start Month

In March of 2020, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was left with no choice but to suspend the 2019-2020 NBA season. As COVID-19 struck the United States of America and sent the country into a pandemic, Silver grew worried the NBA would play a part in the spread. Sure enough, it did. And once that first case of COVID-19 came about in the NBA, the season went on hold for an unknown amount of time.

Day after day, week after week, month after month, Silver fielded questions about the NBA's resumption. At times, it felt like the NBA could be back as early as June. Other times, rumors made it seem like the season was headed for cancellation. After putting together the bubble idea, however, Silver and the NBA made a return happen on the very last day of July.

At this point, the 2019-2020 NBA season will wrap up successfully in mid-October. There was hope the league could have a quick turnaround and get the offseason started immediately next month, but that's not going to happen. That December 1 start date for next year is already getting pushed back as well.

Now, the 2020 NBA Draft is supposed to take place on November 18, with the start of free agency and the following season still unknown. Although it's been rumored the NBA could start around Christmas time, Commissioner Adam Silver believes the first tip-off will be slightly later than December 25.

According to New York Times writer Marc Stein, Silver recently predicted January at the earliest is his best guess for now. Although it's not super promising, at least Silver offered some sort of answer this time around. During the league's hiatus back in the spring, the NBA Commissioner wouldn't make any predictions until the bubble plan was being executed. This time around, he's focused on getting the league back in action in the most ordinary way as possible.

