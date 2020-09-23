SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Adam Silver Predicts 2020-2021 NBA Season Start Month

Justin Grasso

In March of 2020, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was left with no choice but to suspend the 2019-2020 NBA season. As COVID-19 struck the United States of America and sent the country into a pandemic, Silver grew worried the NBA would play a part in the spread. Sure enough, it did. And once that first case of COVID-19 came about in the NBA, the season went on hold for an unknown amount of time.

Day after day, week after week, month after month, Silver fielded questions about the NBA's resumption. At times, it felt like the NBA could be back as early as June. Other times, rumors made it seem like the season was headed for cancellation. After putting together the bubble idea, however, Silver and the NBA made a return happen on the very last day of July.

At this point, the 2019-2020 NBA season will wrap up successfully in mid-October. There was hope the league could have a quick turnaround and get the offseason started immediately next month, but that's not going to happen. That December 1 start date for next year is already getting pushed back as well. 

Now, the 2020 NBA Draft is supposed to take place on November 18, with the start of free agency and the following season still unknown. Although it's been rumored the NBA could start around Christmas time, Commissioner Adam Silver believes the first tip-off will be slightly later than December 25.

According to New York Times writer Marc Stein, Silver recently predicted January at the earliest is his best guess for now. Although it's not super promising, at least Silver offered some sort of answer this time around. During the league's hiatus back in the spring, the NBA Commissioner wouldn't make any predictions until the bubble plan was being executed. This time around, he's focused on getting the league back in action in the most ordinary way as possible.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bulls Hire 76ers HC Candidate Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their next head coach. Donovan happened to be one of the three notable coaching candidates on the Philadelphia 76ers' radar.

Justin Grasso

76ers Have Competition With Rockets for Ty Lue's Services

Along with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets have some serious interest in Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Pacers Interviewed Billy Donovan Recently

As a number of NBA teams search for a new head coach, former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan is gaining interest from the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers Haven't Forgotten About Front Offices Changes

It's been a while since Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand mentioned front office changes could be coming, but the team hasn't forgotten about it.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How NBA Bubble Leveled the Playing Field

New SI daily cover: Any thought of a conventional NBA playoffs quickly went out the door once the league resumed play in the bubble. With no home-court advantage or travel, this has been the most bizarre postseason yet.

SI Wire

76ers' Ime Udoka had 'Strong Interview' With Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka reportedly had a strong interview for the Chicago Bulls' head coaching job.

Justin Grasso

Who are 76ers' Top 3 Coaching Candidates?

With the offseason underway, the Philadelphia 76ers are narrowed down to their top three head coaching candidates, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Rubin Reportedly Increases Stake in 76ers

Co-Managing Partner Michael Rubin has reportedly increased his stake with the Philadelphia 76ers recently.

Justin Grasso

Is Nets' Joe Harris the Ideal Free Agent for 76ers?

It would be an ideal situation if the Philadelphia 76ers added Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris to the team this offseason.

Justin Grasso

Trade Suggestion Includes 76ers Picking up Buddy Hield From Kings

A new trade package suggestion from Bleacher Report includes the Philadelphia 76ers snagging Buddy Hield from the Kings.

Justin Grasso