What's Al Horford's Advice to 76ers Heading Into Game 3?

Justin Grasso

Al Horford is no stranger to the NBA Playoffs. Being in the league since 2007, Horford has appeared in the postseason during 12 of his 13 NBA seasons. In past years, Horford competed for the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics in the Playoffs. This year, however, he's a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Just because he's a new face on the team, doesn't mean the Sixers aren't looking for Horford's leadership advice. Part of the reason why the Sixers' front office inked Horford to a four-year contract, worth over $100 million, is because they needed his veteran expertise for when the playoffs roll around.

As the 76ers are in an 0-2 hole against Horford's recent former team, the Boston Celtics, they need the veteran's words of wisdom now more than ever. So what exactly is Horford telling his teammates heading into Game 3 on Friday night?

"I'm just trying to get everyone to understand it's really one game at a time," Horford said before practice on Thursday. "We're obviously in a 2-0 deficit, but my whole thing to the team is we just have to prepare and get ready for Game 3. I feel like a series really gets started when the other team wins -- so if it's either 1-1, 2-1, whatever. This next game for us is important, and I just want the group to focus on that and make sure we come out and do a better job."

A Game 3 loss would pretty much make it inevitable that the Sixers are going to head home early at some point next week. Coming out victorious could really turn things around, though. It's not going to be easy to cool a red-hot team like the Celtics down in Game 3, but the Sixers need a victory desperately. And Al Horford is going to have to step up and lead by example on Friday if the Sixers want any shot at making a comeback.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

