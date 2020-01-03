76ers
Al Horford's Experience Can Help Sixers Get Through Their Slump

Justin Grasso

When the Philadelphia 76ers signed veteran forward/center Al Horford during the offseason, they were hoping to get more than just an All-Star caliber player. The Sixers were looking for a three-in-one package, which contained a dependable starting forward, a serviceable backup center, and a veteran leader with tons of experience.

So far, two of the three qualities haven't quite lived up to expectations. As of late, Al Horford has looked like he aged a whole lot since joining the Sixers when he's on the floor alongside his typical starting cast.

And when Joel Embiid is out for illness, injury, or suspension -- the Sixers do not play like they have an All-Star caliber center out on the court with them still. Lacking two of the three expected qualities is not a great look right now for the Sixers' major offseason acquisition. But at least the third quality could come in handy at the right time.

Lately, the Sixers have been struggling, and it's far from a secret. As they recently lost three-straight games on the road, it's beginning to feel like things are starting to fall apart within the locker room. Joel Embiid is subliminally calling out the team's point guard.

Both, Josh Richardson and Tobias Harris have questioned the Sixers' lack of accountability and intensity. And last but not least, the Sixers' head coach Brett Brown has also mentioned his frustration with his team deciding when they should and shouldn't turn up the intensity on an opponent.

Specific issues, as such, haven't been common for the Sixers over the last couple of years. Therefore, these new controversies seem very foreign to those who are paying attention. Thankfully for the Sixers, though, their high-profile veteran has been through this before.

Back when Horford first joined the Boston Celtics in 2016, the veteran recalled similar struggles to what the 76ers are currently experiencing. As Horford is much wiser four years later, the advice he has to offer to his young team could go a long way moving forward as the Sixers continue to search for ways to solve their problems.

"We need to stick together," Horford said following practice on Thursday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's, Keith Pompey. "We have to be better. There's just a lot of breakdowns. If we continue to stay the course, I think we will be fine."

Knowing he has been through a similar situation before, Horford's teammates will more than likely trust his message. And as long as everybody within the locker room buys into themselves as a team, there shouldn't be any reason why Philly can't turn things around moving forward and climb back up the Eastern Conference rankings.

