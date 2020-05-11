All76ers
Al Horford Had Ties to Philadelphia Before Joining 76ers in 2019

Justin Grasso

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made former Boston Celtics big man Al Horford one of their most significant signings of the summer. With a four-year deal worth over $100 million, Horford joined the city that would once boo him every time he would step foot in a Philly-based stadium -- or so we thought that was the case, at least.

The 2019-2020 NBA season might've been Horford's first full year living in Philadelphia, but the veteran big man is no stranger to the City of Brotherly Love. Believe it or not, before Horford ever ended up down in Florida, playing basketball with the Gators, the NBA veteran would often spend time in Philly during his summers.

When school was in session, Horford lived in Michigan. But when school was out, the future NBA star would travel to Philadelphia, where his mother, Arelis Reynoso, lived and worked as a sports journalist, according to Sixers reporter, Brian Seltzer.

"He'd always be around [in Philly], and that was a great experience," Reynoso told Seltzer recently. "That's why he knows so many things about Philly. For example, SEPTA, the buses, the trains." Ironically, Horford teamed up with SEPTA to be the face on some of their ads during his first season on the Sixers. 

In addition to becoming familiar with Philly's public transportation during his childhood, Horford also spent time at Tierras Colombianas, Rita's Water Ice, Penn's Landing, the Kimmel Center, and even Citizens Banks Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

[RELATED: Larry Brown Hopes Joel Embiid is Tuned Into Jordan's 'Last Dance']

While this NBA season might be considered somewhat of a homecoming for Horford, Philly fans haven't exactly embraced the star big man as other fan bases would. Considering the awkward fit with Joel Embiid, the visible struggles at times, and just being a guy who last played for the Celtics, Horford hasn't entirely won over the Philadelphia fan base throughout his first season in town. 

Perhaps, that could change depending on how Horford performs for Philly in the postseason (if we see one). But, for now, Horford must not be totally fond of the newest memories he's making in Philly. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

