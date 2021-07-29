Alabama's Josh Primo Sent to Sixers in 2021 NBA Mock Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft is finally here! On Thursday night, all 30 NBA teams will participate in the festivities by making selections and/or getting involved with making deals with other teams to better their squads.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, they are heading into the big event with two draft picks. The first selection comes at No. 28 overall, late in the first round. The second comes at pick No. 50, midway through the second round.

Last month, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hinted that the team might not keep the 28th pick, as trading it could make the Sixers better right now as they could snag a veteran to add to the rotation.

As the big event inches closer, it's becoming more likely the 76ers part ways with the pick. However, they haven't traded it just yet. If the Sixers hold onto the 28th pick in the draft on Thursday night, who could they select?

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor sees Alabama guard Josh Primo as a potential selection for Philly late in the first round.

"The Sixers are trying to win a championship this season, but they can’t lose sight of the future. Primo has long-term go-to scoring upside and in the meantime would provide immense value as a shooter."

O'Connor describes the Alabama product as a "lights-out shooter who plays selflessly." Shooting and selflessness being two key qualities the Sixers like and need. In Philly, you can never have too many valuable three-point shooters.

On 113 three-point attempts at 'Bama, Primo drained 38-percent of his shots. Although it's unlikely an 18-year-old late first-round pick cracks the Sixers' rotation right away, Tyrese Maxey proved last year that it's possible to make some sort of impact as a young player on a contending team. Perhaps, Primo becomes the next young prospect to compete for a spot in Philly's rotation.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.