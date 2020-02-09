All76ers
Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III Will Debut for Sixers vs. Bulls Sunday

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Patience has been wearing thin in Philadelphia for the last few days. As the NBA trade deadline approached this past Thursday, many in the city were curious as to if and when the Sixers were going to upgrade their roster.

For months the team has been on the hunt for help in the perimeter shooting department. And it took until the very last day possible for Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand to finally strike a deal. On the early morning of the final day of trading, the Sixers were reportedly sending three second-round picks to Golden State for two players.

The return was Warriors' guard Alec Burks and their forward, Glenn Robinson III. On the same night, the Sixers had a game to close up their road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was pretty obvious the two new players weren't going to debut then.

Many had hoped the moment would come on Friday when the Sixers return home for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, but that didn't happen either. Although the Sixers left the door open for it to happen, the trade couldn't be finalized until Robinson and Burks went through their physicals to make the trade official.

Considering their physicals were scheduled for Saturday, the Grizzlies game would ultimately be ruled out, leaving Sunday's game against Chicago as a possibility. Many were beginning to think it was going to be another matchup without the new additions since the Sixers delayed the announcement for so long, but that's no longer the case.

On Sunday, the 76ers will trot out their newest additions, which should offer an immediate upgrade off the bench. They could be on a minutes restriction until after the All-Star break for obvious reasons, but soon, Burks and Robinson will be unleashed and should be a huge help for the 76ers for the final stretch of the season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

