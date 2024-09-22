9-Time All-Star Sends Major Praise to Orlando Magic Rising Star
The NBA is in good hands when it comes to rising stars under the age of 25.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George might come from a situation on the LA Clippers where his co-stars were well-established already, but he’ll get a chance to play with a first-time All-Star in Tyrese Maxey next season, offering the nine-time All-Star a firsthand look at one of the league’s most notable risers.
George definitely doesn’t have tunnel vision for his teammate, though. On a recent episode of ‘Podcast P,’ the NBA star noted that Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero would be a player he would start a franchise with under the age of 25. (Note: The exercise excludes Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama).
“He's a force,” George said of Banchero. “He's great in transition. He's great in isolation. He’s great at sizing dudes up and using his strength to get by and blow by. So what takes away from that is people that have crowd his driving lanes. Like, he's a driver. He's got better with being a shooter, but I think, naturally, he's a driver. He likes the contact. He plays physical. You got to put people around him that's going to space.”
After a run at Duke in 2021-2022, Banchero was a projected top-two pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Magic selected Banchero over the Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren. It’s safe to say Banchero has given them zero reasons to regret their pick.
During his rookie effort, Banchero started all 72 games he played. The young forward averaged 20 points on 43 percent shooting from the field. On the glass, he averaged seven rebounds. As a playmaker, his dished out four assists per game.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
The Magic finished with a 34-48 record during Banchero’s rookie season. However, they found more success during his sophomore showing.
Playing all but two games during the 2023-2024 season, Banchero produced 23 points per game on 46 percent shooting. He averaged seven rebounds and five assists, marking career highs in every major statistical category.
After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023, Banchero earned All-Star honors for the first time in 2024. He helped the Magic finish the season with a 47-35 record, placing fifth in the Eastern Conference. Orlando came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers in round one, but they were one win away from advancing to the second round for the first time since 2010.
It’s safe to say the Magic’s future is in good hands as long as Banchero keeps making strides as he did in year two.