All is Well Again Between Sixers Fans and Joel Embiid

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Very rarely do you see a franchise All-Star player get booed in his own town, in his home arena. Philadelphia is known for that type of atmosphere when things aren't going the fans' way. For years, it seemed like Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star center Joel Embiid could do no wrong in the eyes of the Philly fans, but as of late he hasn't been in everybody's favor.

The Sixers were expected to be better than they were last season in 2020. Joel Embiid was thought to be an MVP candidate as he teased a significant weight loss and better conditioning during the offseason. At this point, 55 games into the season, the Sixers are standing in fifth place with Embiid constantly going from dominating to struggling.

Inconsistency has caused Sixers fans to grow frustrated. So what do they do? They let their players hear it. It all started on Friday night when the Sixers returned home from a four-game losing streak on the road. When the players got introduced onto the court for the first time in over a week, some heard scattered boos.

Surprisingly, Embiid wasn't an exception in that case. Although he didn't hear it at the time, Embiid found out from Twitter that he received an unfavorable response from the home crowd. So on Sunday, he listened closely as he was announced on the court ahead of the matchup against the Bulls. That time, he heard it.

How did Embiid react? Well, after shooting a dagger three-point shot late in the game, he went through with a 'shushing' motion while telling the crowd to "shut the [expletive] up." That led to an interesting moment on social media Monday night.

Embiid, who has proven to be a social media troll master in the past, decided to toy with the Philly fan base once more before taking the court on Tuesday to face the Clippers. On Instagram, the Sixers' center sent out a cryptic message as he quoted Batman from the movie, The Dark Knight. "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. #TheProcess."

And to spice it up, Embiid responded to his old pal Jimmy Butler and made it seem as if a potential move to Miami in the future was in the Sixers center's head. Not too long after the initial post, Embiid revealed he was trolling with another post that read "BROTHERLY LOVE #MyCity."

Before Tuesday's matchup, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown mentioned that the post wasn't ideal to him, but he also wasn't going to overreact about it. At the end of the day, "it's Joel." If anything, Brown believed the entire situation was just motivating to Embiid, and the Sixers' head coach was excited to see how it all would translate to the court.

Embiid would be welcomed to the hardwood with a notable amount of boos once again. But this time around, he won the crowd over quickly as he picked up an and-one foul early on and pumped the crowd up with a huge smile on his face. The Sixers' center then went on to drop 26 points in 28 minutes, putting on one of his better all-around performances in recent times.

"It felt good," Embiid said after the game in regards to his performance. While he acknowledged the booing before the game once again, the Sixers' big man isn't actually ready to turn his back on Philly. "I understand where they are coming from," he explained.

"Then again, if you dish it, you have to be able to take it back. At the end of the day, like I said in my [Instagram] location last night, it's all love. I love my city, I've been here for a long time now, and we have a special relationship. I'm happy to be here. I can't wait for the future, especially this year. I think we can accomplish something great."

Well, that settles that then. Despite all of the recent issues between Embiid and the Philly fan base, Tuesday's actions should put all of this rest finally as Embiid's night checked all boxes for his typical tasks. Pump the crowd up? Check. Have a good game? Check. Show intensity by getting in a small scuffle? Check. Last but not least, dancing on the jumbotron while waiting for a technical foul to be issued? Check. Fun Joel Embiid is back for Philly.

