Allen Iverson Delivers Message to Denver Nuggets Legend
Allen Iverson has recently granted Carmelo Anthony’s request to be one of two presenters at the NBA legend’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction.
As the news became official earlier this week, the former Philadelphia 76ers star took to social media to send a message to Carmelo Anthony, making it clear that he’s accepting the invitation with open arms.
via @theofficialai3: Congratulations Bro! I'm HONORED and blessed to be chosen to welcome you into the Hall of Fame! @carmeloanthony #HOF
After Iverson’s decade-long run with the Sixers, he was traded to the Denver Nuggets, who had Carmelo Anthony on their roster.
In his first stretch with the Nuggets, Iverson appeared in 50 games. He averaged 25 points and seven assists while seeing the court for 42 minutes per game.
During the 2007-2008 season, Iverson played in all 82 games. It was the only year he played a full run with the Nuggets. In both seasons Iverson spent in Denver, the Nuggets put together short-lived playoff runs.
After making just three appearances on the court for the Nuggets in 2008-2009, Iverson was traded to the Detroit Pistons. While Iverson was with Carmelo Anthony on the Nuggets, Denver won 91 out of 113 games together during the regular season.
As expected, Iverson retired as a member of the Sixers, but his Nuggets tenure was important to his career. At the end of it all, Iverson left the NBA with 11 All-Star appearances, seven All-NBA nods, and an MVP award in 2001.
He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. Anthony joins the 2025 class.
Carmelo Anthony was drafted by the Nuggets in 2003 with the third-overall pick. He spent a large chunk of his career with the Nuggets before getting a six-year run with the New York Knicks. From that point on, Anthony had short stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The forward left the NBA with 10 All-Star appearances, six All-NBA badges, and a 75th Anniversary blazer. Anthony will share the spotlight with former Sixers center Dwight Howard, and WNBA stars Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles.
