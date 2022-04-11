Joel Embiid solidified his spot at the top of the NBA in scoring. Last weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers' big man was in the top three when it came to points per game.

When the Sixers needed a notable performance from their All-Star big man last Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers so they could clinch their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Embiid delivered with a 44-point performance.

Two nights later, he followed up with another monster performance against the Indiana Pacers as Embiid put up 45 points.

While the Sixers struggled to come out on top against the Toronto Raptors last Thursday night, Embiid still got his points as he produced 30 in 37 minutes.

At that point, Embiid led the NBA in scoring with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James behind him and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in third.

Since James was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a sprained ankle, he was deemed ineligible to win the NBA's scoring title this year. And as Antetokounmpo trailed Embiid by over one point, he would've needed a monster game on Sunday to surpass Philly's big man.

But Antetokounmpo wasn't cleared for action as he was battling knee soreness on Sunday. Therefore, Embiid officially won the NBA's scoring title for the first time in his career. He became the first big man to win the scoring title since NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal did it back in 1999-2000.

Allen Iverson Shows Support

Sixers legend Allen Iverson was in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night watching his former team take on the Detroit Pistons for the season finale. As he navigated through the arena, the former superstar guard caught up with NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark and showed support for Embiid.

"Congratulations, man! Good for you. I know you're happy that you accomplished something like that, but I know you know that you couldn't have did it without your teammates and your coaching staff, and the fans, man. We all support you and we love you and good luck in the future baby."

As a winner of four NBA scoring titles himself, Iverson knows exactly what it takes to accomplish such a difficult, yet rewarding accolade throughout a long season. Now, he's happy to see another face of his former franchise carry the torch.

