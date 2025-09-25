Analyst Defends Sixers' Joel Embiid Amid Shocking Player Ranking
Out of all the players on the Philadelphia 76ers, nobody is eager to bounce back more in 2026. Even after his injury-ridden campaign last year, one analyst remains confident in the former MVP's abilities.
Heading into last season, Embiid was still dealing with the effects of the knee injury he suffered when Jonathan Kuminga fell on him midway through the 2024 campaign. The Sixers' big man struggled to stay in the lineup from opening night, and his situation never got any better.
Due to multiple ailments, Embiid only appeared in 19 games before the Sixers eventually made the decision to shut him down. Since then, he has undergone surgery on his knee and had ample time to get himself back to a good place physically.
While it wasn't on par with his recent campaigns, Embiid still put up star-level production when he was on the floor for the Sixers. Despite this, his stock took a major hit when it came to the latest NBA player rankings.
After being in the top ten last year, Embiid dropped all the way to No. 47 in ESPN's new edition of the NBA top 100.
As this year's rankings continue to trickle out, a handful of ESPN's writers broke down the results. When discussing the most shocking placement, Matt Williams made the case for Embiid being higher.
While playing just 58 games over the past two seasons is a significant factor, Joel Embiid's ranking (No. 47) was surprisingly low based on his talent level. When healthy, Embiid is one of the best players in the league, winning MVP in 2023 and averaging at least 30 points across three consecutive campaigns. In 2023-24, he became the first player to record more points than minutes played since Wilt Chamberlain in 1961-62.
Seeing that he was rarely available last season, Embiid dropping in the rankings isn't shocking. That said, plummeting 40 spots could be seen as egregious. Still one of the NBA's most dominant forces, there are not 46 players ahead of Embiid when he's fully healthy.
Not that he needed it, but these rankings can serve as an added form of motivation for Embiid. He appears to have been hard at work this summer, as countless photos surfaced showing an improved physique.
If Embiid is able to avoid more unfortunate injury luck, he should drastically outdo his current ranking.
More 76ers On SI
New Update Emerges on Quentin Grimes' Negotiations With Sixers
Sixers' Star Tyrese Maxey Gushes Over New City Edition Jerseys
Sixers GM Applauds Adem Bona's Strong International Play
3 Sixers Most Likely to be Traded During 2025-26 Season
Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Slighted in NBA Offseason Poll