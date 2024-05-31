Analyst Makes Strong Case for Paul George Leaving Clippers for Sixers
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has a lot to consider this summer. There are currently three directions the star wing could go.
With a player option looming, George can earn nearly $50 million in salary for next season by simply opting in and confirming he would play with the Clippers next season.
In the event George declines the option, he could either re-sign with the Clippers on a multi-year extension or hit the free agency market to discuss a partnership with another team.
If the latter situation is in the cards, most will put their money on George landing on the Philadelphia 76ers — a scenario that ESPN analyst Jay Williams suggests for the nine-time NBA All-Star wing.
“If I were Paul George, I would go somewhere else. If I were Paul George, I would be looking at that Philadelphia situation literally playing alongside Joel Embiid,” Williams said on ESPN. “The reason why is, a lot of money in Philly. But also, I love Kawhi, but if you’re not available, what position does that put me in If I want to win championships? Paul George came to play with Kawhi, but Kawhi can’t be there. At the end of the day, what Joel Embiid showed me is that he’s willing to play through the injuries. It was a different level for Joel Embiid this season in the postseason. We saw him playing through a lot of different things. If I’m Paul George, I’m going to play with that.”
In recent seasons, the Clippers and the Sixers have been in similar situations.
Typically, both teams are viewed as guaranteed playoff contenders, with a shot at launching themselves into championship contention. The final result? Zero Conference Finals victories.
Since the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era started in LA, the Clippers clinched a spot in the playoffs in four out of the last five seasons. While they made it past the second round in 2021, they lost to the Phoenix Suns 4-2.
The following year, the Clippers placed ninth in the Western Conference, failing to clinch a playoff berth. Over the next two seasons, the Clippers lost 8-3 in the first round.
Joel Embiid and the Sixers’ track record in the postseason isn’t much better. In fact, they don’t have an Eastern Conference Finals appearance to show for, and are coming off of a first-round playoff exit themselves.
Similar to Leonard, the face of the Clippers, the Sixers’ top star, Joel Embiid, has battled with injuries in the postseason for the last few years. To Williams’ point, the difference is that Embiid has been available at least.
Since 2021, Leonard has missed 15 playoff games for the Clippers. During the first round series against the Dallas Mavericks this past season, Leonard played in just two of the six matchups.
As for Embiid, he appeared in 36 of the 76ers’ 41 playoff games since 2021. Injuries might’ve affected him, but the star center still averaged 27 points, ten rebounds, three assists, and two blocks during that stretch.
George’s future remains unclear at this time, but one thing is for certain: He has options. The Sixers shouldn’t be overlooked, as they can offer him a role that’s a perfect fit for his playing style alongside two current All-Stars. In addition, they have the cap space to make a desirable offer that the Clippers reportedly aren’t willing to meet at this time.