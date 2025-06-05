Analyst Suggests Sixers Should Make Major Joel Embiid Move
The 2025 NBA Draft is just weeks away, and the Philadelphia 76ers’ first move is unclear. Right now, anything is on the table. Since the Sixers have time and options, there isn’t a need for them to rush to make their biggest decision of the event.
Trading up, down, or out is a possibility, while keeping the No. 3 pick is certainly a realistic scenario as well. While the Sixers aren’t expected to make any major moves with the pick, ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg suggests the Sixers should make a deal or two and move on from Joel Embiid.
For starters, Greenberg believes the Sixers should strongly consider acquiring Duke big man Khaman Maluach with the No. 3 pick.
“I would take a deep, hard look at Maluach,” he told PHLY.
The former head coach had to confirm that Maluach was not viewed as a successor to Embiid in his eyes, but a replacement.
“I’m saying move Embiid, and get more assets. Move Embiid, and move up in the draft. You can move Embiid and get another in the top six,” Greenberg finished.
Let’s make one thing clear: the Sixers have shown zero interest in trading away Embiid at this point in time. Despite the many absences over the past two seasons, the Sixers remain confident in the MVP-winning center’s ability to get healthy enough to reach his dominant levels once again.
The Sixers’ best bet with Embiid right now is to hold. After investing another major extension in the big man, before he underwent a second knee surgery in under two years, Embiid’s trade value is at an all-time low. Until the veteran center can prove he’ll be healthy enough to consistently contribute once again, it would be difficult to find a realistic trade partner who is willing to value Embiid the way the Sixers have.
And in the event Embiid gets back to his old ways, there would be no reason for Philadelphia to move on. The team is built for the star center. They know their success depends on his performance.