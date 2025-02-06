Analyst Uses Sixers Star Joel Embiid in Luka Doncic Trade Argument
It is no secret that injuries have been a major storyline in the career arc of Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Following the NBA's latest blockbuster trade, one analyst used the former MVP in an arguement defending the shocking decision.
Over the weekend, a shockwave was sent through the NBA that could alter the league for the next decade. Seemingly out of nowhere, the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers agreed on a trade for superstar guard Luka Doncic. In return, the Mavs were able to secure a star in Anthony Davis.
Since the trade became official, countless reports have emerged as to why this massive trade went down. Among the first to surface was from ESPN's Tim MacMahon. He cited that Dallas moved their franchise cornerstone due to worries regarding his fitness and conditioning.
On Sunday, Bill Simmons had on longtime NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry to discuss the Lakers' acquisition of Doncic. When asked to make a argument defending the decision, he compared the All-Star point guard to Embiid.
"The defense is that Luka Doncic is the next Joel Embiid," Goldsberry said. "He is a person whose body isn't gonna hold up to these crazy pace and space games that happen 82 times a year plus playoffs...We think the lower body is gonna go or the back is gonna go and we're gonna be on the hook for that Joel Embiid equivalent and we don't wanna do it."
Just before this season began, the Sixers inked Embiid to a three-year extension worth $192.9 million. This has been dubbed a questionable move by many, as the All-Star center hasn't been a consistent figure in the lineup.
Due to various injuries, Embiid has only appeared in 14 games for the Sixers so far this season. He's been impactful when on the floor, but has struggled to be on the floor for elongated stretches.
