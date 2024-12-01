Andre Drummond Leaves 76ers-Pistons Matchup With Injury
As the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, the Sixers saw their big man Andre Drummond go down with an ankle injury early on in the game.
Just a few minutes in the first quarter, Drummond was coming down with a rebound. In the process of coming down, Drummond landed on Tobias Harris’ foot. The veteran center immediately went crashing to the floor, grabbing at his ankle.
The action stopped within seconds. Drummond received immediate attention from the medical staff. While Drummond was able to get up, he needed assistance from two teammates to make his way back to the locker room. The big man was not able to put pressure on his ankle.
Saturday’s game marked Drummond’s 17th appearance this season. He was back in the starting lineup for the second game in a row, playing alongside Guerschon Yabusele.
Currently, the Sixers are playing without their All-Star big man, Joel Embiid. All season long, Embiid has been taking time off due to knee injury management. Not only has Embiid been dealing with swelling and soreness, but the veteran All-Star is also not with the team in Detroit due to personal reasons.
Embiid’s absence on Saturday marked his fourth in a row.
Losing Drummond is a big blow for the Sixers. In the absence of Embiid this season, Drummond has been a frequent face in the starting five. Leading up to Saturday’s action in Detroit, Drummond had started ten of 16 games. Throughout the first stretch of the season, he averaged eight points and nine rebounds.
According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Drummond has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game. The Sixers will have to continue relying on Yabusele while also utilizing the rookie second-round pick, Adem Bona.